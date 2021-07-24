Micheal Johnson

Abstract Backgrounds

Abstract Backgrounds graphic design design photo procreate
Some abstract backgrounds I made with a bit of photo manipulation, it’s always important to experiment with different techniques. You never know if you’ll stumble upon something cool😎.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
