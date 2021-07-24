Rebecca Rippon

Summer Poppies Neon Hot

Summer Poppies Neon Hot floral neon summer white flowers poppies flowers nature illustration botanical illustration botanical nature art nature adobe fresco illustration
I call these "fried egg flowers" but they are properly known as Coulter's Matilija Poppy or California tree poppy. Seeing them thrive in the summer sun inspired me to give them this neon hot background. Background pattern created with a hand pulled monotype print on paper, overlaid on hot orange. Created with Adobe Fresco

