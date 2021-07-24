David Schuler

Chamber of Liderc Single Cover

This is a cover I was commissioned to draw for the single "Chamber of Liderc" by experimental hip hop group SXFXG. The cover is a traditional painting done with gouache and ink. You can listen to the song here: https://open.spotify.com/album/20RdsPLKoc8qtl7vSsbbH1

