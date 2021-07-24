Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Svetlana

Bank app, Filters

Svetlana
Svetlana
  • Save
Bank app, Filters ui design dashboard ui dashboard bank filters filters bank app bank
Download color palette

Here is a design for the transactions page of a finance tracking platform.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Svetlana
Svetlana

More by Svetlana

View profile
    • Like