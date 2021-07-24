David Schuler

Toysaurus Divisions and Alternate Logos

Toysaurus Divisions and Alternate Logos typography logo icon branding vector design
A secondary single line version of the Toysaurus Logo as well as marks for the "Games" division which deals exclusively in Sega games and the Pins division which deals in enamel pins.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
