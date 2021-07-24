Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Toysaurus Logo

Toysaurus Logo illustration typography logo icon branding vector design
This is a logo for a toy dealer who mainly deals in vintage toys and video games from the 90's and 2000's. I wanted to have the logo to feel modern but also retain that vintage toy store sign look.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
