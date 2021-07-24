Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Imperial Meads Logo

Imperial Meads Logo typography vector logo icon design branding
After drawing the label, I did a hand drawn heavy metal style logo for the owner of the mead company on a whim and he liked it so much that he wanted to use it for all of his labels and merch. I then took the hand drawn logo, cleaned it up in Illustrator, and sent him the hi-res files. True to his word, he uses this logo across the board on bottle labels, social media, and stickers.

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
