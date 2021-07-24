Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Noman Rifat

Daily fitness app UI, App#02

Noman Rifat
Noman Rifat
Daily fitness app UI, App#02 fitness ux fitnessuiuxdesign fitnessui dailyfitnessui ui uidesign uiux
Fitness App UI design. You can manage your regular exercise and definitely plan for 15 or 30 days special weight loss features by this app , it's just easy and user friendly to use and. I'll upload it's full project on my behance. So stay with us. If you need any business inquiry, please contact by email.

So, you can appreciate my work .
Thank you.

for business inquiry -
n.rifat@yahoo.com

Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Noman Rifat
Noman Rifat

