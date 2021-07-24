Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Free Font - Aesthetic Midnight

Free Font - Aesthetic Midnight
Hi Guys
We are introducing our new font’s product ”Aesthetic Midnight” from our studio Elevatype Co
Aesthetic Midnight is modern calligraphy script font that very beautiful character in the glyph. this font is great for your design project like banner, poster, invitation, etc. I hope all of you like this font

FREE PERSONAL USE ONLY
https://befonts.com/aesthetic-midnight-font.html

BUY PREMIUM LICENSE
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/aesthetic-midnight/

Thank You

