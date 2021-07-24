Free Font - Aesthetic Midnight

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Guys
We are introducing our new font’s product ”Aesthetic Midnight” from our studio Elevatype Co
Aesthetic Midnight is modern calligraphy script font that very beautiful character in the glyph. this font is great for your design project like banner, poster, invitation, etc. I hope all of you like this font
FREE PERSONAL USE ONLY
https://befonts.com/aesthetic-midnight-font.html
BUY PREMIUM LICENSE
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/aesthetic-midnight/
Thank You