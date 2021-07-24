Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
semestergenap - Study Online

semestergenap - Study Online
Hi folks!
This is semestergenap. A web application made for school students to support their study during this pandemic time. Students can gain access to courses, tryouts, and more according to the subscription plan.
Hope you like it, and looking forward for your feedbacks :)
Thanks!

semestergenap - Study Online
Jul 24, 2021
