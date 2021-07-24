semestergenap - Study Online

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi folks!
This is semestergenap. A web application made for school students to support their study during this pandemic time. Students can gain access to courses, tryouts, and more according to the subscription plan.
Hope you like it, and looking forward for your feedbacks :)
Thanks!