Vinyl, an album streaming app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Everybody! 🍀
Listening to an album as a whole is a beautiful experience I've discovered recently!
I used to listen to playlists of songs from different genres and artists, but focusing on one album and getting to know it's unique voice and character is just something else.
So I designed Vinyle this week, an app for collecting albums an listening to them while reading lyricses and figuring out their stories :)