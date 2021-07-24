Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Reyhane Khodaie
Dexign Studio

Vinyl, an album streaming app

Reyhane Khodaie
Dexign Studio
Reyhane Khodaie for Dexign Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Vinyl, an album streaming app app sound lyric metal album music art mobile design ui
Download color palette

Hey Everybody! 🍀

Listening to an album as a whole is a beautiful experience I've discovered recently!
I used to listen to playlists of songs from different genres and artists, but focusing on one album and getting to know it's unique voice and character is just something else.
So I designed Vinyle this week, an app for collecting albums an listening to them while reading lyricses and figuring out their stories :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2021
Dexign Studio
Dexign Studio
Hire Us

More by Dexign Studio

View profile
    • Like