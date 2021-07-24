Rafable

Analytics - Logo

Rafable
Rafable
  • Save
Analytics - Logo data analytics future publication ui technology finance gradient modern cover analytics digital business pop culture magazine logo branding illustration design graphic design art
Download color palette

Analytics is an annual publication that contains all the crannies and nooks of the ever-evolving world of Business. Our team of seasoned learners tried their best to collect and compile the most important among them which resulted in the creation of Analytics.

I have guided the creative process of the publication. Let me know what you think of the logo!

Rafable
Rafable

More by Rafable

View profile
    • Like