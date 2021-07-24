Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
'BitBox' Logo brand identity versatile modern graphic design illustration design vector lettermark font logo ii branding logo animation
A Wordmark logo concept for a brand called ' Bitbox ' . The Letter 'b' is formed in negative space and Have used bold Letters . The logo is in the simples form it can be and the colors used makes it more attractive and suitable for the specific industry.

