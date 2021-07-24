Hello Dribbble!?

I didn't know what else to make and I wanted to stay with the tradition.

What do you guys think? I've been looking at it for so long that I can literally not see any mistakes anymore. I'm just blind to them. So, please help me out.

Also, I'm actively looking for work, so if you've got any, please shoot me a message :)

My Instagram -

https://www.instagram.com/ddd.renders/

Made with Blender 3D.