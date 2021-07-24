Shift Nudge Homework. This task had me focused on create a movie grid with a strong hierarchy using Scale, Weight, and Hierarchy.

I took a good look at some fantastic asian crime cinema for this exercise. Thinking to myself that having some form of panning grid that emphasises the selected movie in the centre of the screen. The selected movie has big bold type reminiscent of Bill board top 100 prints from the 90s, making the movies feel like a curated collection of grind house pop culture classics.

Feedback welcome. Think i might have overcooked the grid. Also the warmth of the colors to me feel a bit muted.