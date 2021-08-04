Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Isaac LeFever

Nature's Medicine Packaging

Isaac LeFever
Isaac LeFever
Hire Me
  • Save
Nature's Medicine Packaging design logo 2d package mountain topographic topo pouch jar joint packaging dispensary colorado marijuana branding cannabis pot weed
Download color palette

Some packaging concept work for the Nature's Medicine chain of dispensaries in Colorado. None of this going to production as is. This was more of an exploration exercise to see how the brand system could look and feel in physical form.

-

I'm on the internets! Instagram | Web Shop | Behance

Isaac LeFever
Isaac LeFever
Art director & illustrator hailing from Seattle, WA
Hire Me

More by Isaac LeFever

View profile
    • Like