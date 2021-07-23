Art Museum Exhibition Page| Daily UI Challenge 007

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Friends! 👋
Day Seven of practicing my UI :) Today I chose to do a current exhibitions page for the Cleveland Museum of art. This was so much fun and I got to play with something very close to my own style. I love how this turned out!
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Visit my website: emmaeshler.xyz