Art Museum Exhibition Page| Daily UI Challenge 007

Art Museum Exhibition Page| Daily UI Challenge 007 portfolio slider artwork artist art history history web exhibition gallery museum of art ui ux
Hi Friends! 👋

Day Seven of practicing my UI :) Today I chose to do a current exhibitions page for the Cleveland Museum of art. This was so much fun and I got to play with something very close to my own style. I love how this turned out!

Feel free to give me some feedback.
----------------
Visit my website: emmaeshler.xyz

