Print concept - Blood donation / Don du sang

This project is fictional. It's a concept.

Project in collaboration with : Julien Doco, Hugo Legrand, Solene Blanchard.

We wanted to make a nod to the sites and applications that a large part of the young population knows. "Adopteunmec" is a very well known dating site in France. Translate "Adopt a guy". We wanted to hijack their marketing campaign to encourage young people to give blood.

We thought of "AdopteunO-". Translate "Adopt an O-". O- is blood compatible with all blood types, so O-'s are universal donors.

Have a look at the full project on Behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/120663801/Blood-donation-Print-concept

Look at my complete portfolio : https://theopaczek.com