🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Print concept - Blood donation / Don du sang
--------
This project is fictional. It's a concept.
Project in collaboration with : Julien Doco, Hugo Legrand, Solene Blanchard.
We wanted to make a nod to the sites and applications that a large part of the young population knows. "Adopteunmec" is a very well known dating site in France. Translate "Adopt a guy". We wanted to hijack their marketing campaign to encourage young people to give blood.
We thought of "AdopteunO-". Translate "Adopt an O-". O- is blood compatible with all blood types, so O-'s are universal donors.
Have a look at the full project on Behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/120663801/Blood-donation-Print-concept
Look at my complete portfolio : https://theopaczek.com