Summer Splash!

Summer Splash! summer vector flat colour linework procreate illustration
This past week has been amazing weather - FINALLY the summer has arrived! I've spent it swimming in the Ij with the kids and hubby. The river is just around the corner from our flat, but every time we go, it feels like we're away on holiday :)

I used a completely different colour palette from my usual to push myself out of my comfort zone.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
