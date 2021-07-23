Enzo Sarmiento

Nike SB Scrapbook Branding

For every one trick is a thousand wipe outs. I decided to draw those moments with my top 3 Nike SB sneakers and based this project off the early scrapbooks I made and skater magazines I read as a kid back in the early 2000’s when I planted my face on the ground more than the green movement planted trees that year.

See the rest on : jsarmientoart.myportfolio.com

