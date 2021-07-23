Rocket league 3d design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello guys
Here is a simple rocket league 3d model design
This shot contain : OCTANE CAR / 2 WHEELS / RL BALL AND RL BANNER
I hope you like the color grading and the lightening <3
Thank You