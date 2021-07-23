Day 029- Map

Trending designs to inspire you
Day 29 of the #dailyui challenge is to design a map. I wanted to merge old and new together (just for fun) and although you'd never find a map that looks like this now, its quite nostalgic. I still made the design retain all the functionalities that makes it easy for the users. What do you think?