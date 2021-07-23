Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adesewa

Day 029- Map

Adesewa
Adesewa
Day 029- Map design dailyui userinterface ui ux uidesign
Day 29 of the #dailyui challenge is to design a map. I wanted to merge old and new together (just for fun) and although you'd never find a map that looks like this now, its quite nostalgic. I still made the design retain all the functionalities that makes it easy for the users. What do you think?

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Adesewa
Adesewa

