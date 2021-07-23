Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gaurav

Sign Up / Sign In Mobile Screens

Gaurav
Gaurav
  • Save
Sign Up / Sign In Mobile Screens signup ui login ui phone mobile app mobile login login sign in sign up branding portfolio app ui ux design website uidesign ui
Download color palette

Hey everyone 👋

I'm currently supporting U******ts.com to redesign their entire platform and to launch a 2.0 version.

Here's a another sneak peak of the V_2.0.

What are your thoughts on this ?

Follow me for more updates

Uplabs: https://www.uplabs.com/matlabi

Behance: https://www.behance.net/Gauravsath16

Please share your ❤ & feedback

Thanks

Gaurav
Gaurav

More by Gaurav

View profile
    • Like