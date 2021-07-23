Grupo de Consumo Feminismo e Agroecologia homepage

Cátia Kitahara

agroecological colective illustration feminist webdesign brazil
This is the homepage of a shopping group site called Feminismo e Agroecologia. It's a WooCommerce site to sell food produced based on agroecological agriculture and on the knowledge and practices of traditional family and quilombola agriculture from a network of Agroecological Women Farmers in Barra do Turvo, SP, Brazil.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
