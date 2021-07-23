Grupo de Consumo Feminismo e Agroecologia homepage

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the homepage of a shopping group site called Feminismo e Agroecologia. It's a WooCommerce site to sell food produced based on agroecological agriculture and on the knowledge and practices of traditional family and quilombola agriculture from a network of Agroecological Women Farmers in Barra do Turvo, SP, Brazil.