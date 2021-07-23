Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Melisa Navarro
MOVA

Overlooked Ventures Website Design

Overlooked Ventures Website Design
One of our favorite projects designing the website and brand for Overlooked Ventures. Having full creative freedom made the project extremely fun and exiting to design for, on top of being an amazing and inspirational company.

Overlooked ventures is a $50MM venture capital firm focused on investing in early-stage companies with one or more historically ignored founders providing them with the capital, resources, & connections they need to scale their businesses.

We were involved every step of the design process from research to launch. We helped design both responsive and mobile friendly sites as well as establish a foundational design system and branding for the company.

https://www.overlookedventures.com/

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
