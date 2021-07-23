Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Arjun Parikh

Magic Trades

Magic Trades isometric macbook data bar graph stocks game digitalart spot illustration branding graphic design 3d vector ball cricket laptop dataviz sports design illustrator illustration
Spot illustration for Sports Stock Exchange showcasing their unique feature - Magic Trades. This serves as a revolutionary feature in fantasy sports that enables traders to react to the situation of the Live Match by actively making changes to their team.

