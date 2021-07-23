DailyUI Challenge #14

Trending designs to inspire you
Greetings!
For day 14 of the 100 I had the task of creating a UI Design for a reverse countdown.
I chose to create this UI for a smartwatch and I created 3 interfaces in each stage of timing.
I hope you like what I created today.
The link for the prototype is here:
https://www.figma.com/proto/P5t6R0osz1Qa6Z6Ivmsjvs/Countdown-timer?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=2%3A2&viewport=281%2C344%2C1.222015619277954&scaling=scale-down&starting-point-node-id=2%3A2