Zymoscope - Logo proposal 2

Zymoscope - Logo proposal 2 identity visual identity app icon fermentation logo design foodtech startup brand identity branding logo
The second proposal is a bit more nerdy, and is inspired by yevst visualized at the microscope.
Also the selection of colors remember the tones you aspect to see in a research lab.

    • Like