Zymoscope - Logo proposal 2

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The second proposal is a bit more nerdy, and is inspired by yevst visualized at the microscope.
Also the selection of colors remember the tones you aspect to see in a research lab.