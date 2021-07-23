The Potato Studio

Coworking Space - iOS App

Coworking Space - iOS App cowork design ui event cards minimal flat rent spaces coworking
Hola Dribbblers,

Here we come up with minimalistic, cool and clean design for co-working space app.

You can find the super vibe co-working space near you. This app is completely pocket friendly and enjoy the unlimited foods and drinks.

Let me know what you think about this.

Don't miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble :)

We are open to new projects:
 📪 Email: hello@thepotatostudio.co.in

Thank you ✌🏻

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Everything Design

