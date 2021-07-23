Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bii Money is a Brazilian app that was designed and developed to bring a new source of income to people through rewards for completing simple missions that are requested in the app.
See more in https://henriquenetto.com/en/bii-money
Need help creating a logo, branding? Write me.
📩design@henriquenetto.com