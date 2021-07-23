Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bii money

Bii money icon bee money app ui visual identity graphic design design logo branding
Bii Money is a Brazilian app that was designed and developed to bring a new source of income to people through rewards for completing simple missions that are requested in the app.

See more in https://henriquenetto.com/en/bii-money

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
