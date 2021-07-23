🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi there,
Today I'm sharing the second shot we've been working on. Now it's light MODE. Functionalities like affirmations, breathing and more..
You can check it on App store or find more projects like this in our collection.
Link here: https://apps.apple.com/ua/app/motivation-breathe-quotes/id1562284212
What do you think? Do you want to see more from this project?
💓