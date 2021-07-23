Mark Gerkules

Portfolio Website 2021 - Mark Gerkules

Mark Gerkules
Mark Gerkules
  • Save
Portfolio Website 2021 - Mark Gerkules graphic design typography minimal minmalist websitedesign webdesign portfoliowebsite portfolio branding logo illustration userexperiance website userinterface graphicdesign design ux ui
Portfolio Website 2021 - Mark Gerkules graphic design typography minimal minmalist websitedesign webdesign portfoliowebsite portfolio branding logo illustration userexperiance website userinterface graphicdesign design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Inner Pages@2x.png
  2. Inner Pages 2@2x.png

Hey All!

Happy to introduce you my brand new portfolio website! 🥳
I wanted the website to be playful, yet presenting some of my projects in an easy to understand way.

I would love to hear your feedback, so please feel free to write what's on your mind below.

Link to Website: https://www.markgerkules.com/

Follow me on
Behance | Dribbble

Mark Gerkules
Mark Gerkules
Working @elementor ● Awwwards Young Jury

More by Mark Gerkules

View profile
    • Like