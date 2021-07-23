Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
3d site web figma blender c4d colorful illustrator app render minimal icon 3d art design illustration cat 3d ux ui
The UI cat which I complitely forgot to upload. What do you think about the color palette? 🤨

As usually the illustration was made with incredible talented with Victoria Arseni.

I have used Blender 3d cycles render and photoshop CC.

If you need 3d illustration/lettering or just want to say ‘Hello!’, feel free to contact me via 📩 info@alexandertek.ru

