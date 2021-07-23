Jatin Sharma

Revo Digital Logo Design

Jatin Sharma
Jatin Sharma
  • Save
Revo Digital Logo Design minimal logo design minimal logo minimal light blue blue brand agency agency digital agency digital brand branding simple modern design logo design logo revo digital revo
Download color palette

Hello Everyone! 👋

This logo has been created by me few months back for an Italy based Digital Agency - Revo Digital. Please do let me know your thoughts. 💭

Show your love ❤️ by pressing "L" if you like it! 👍

More work is lined up 🤗

Have a project? Let's discuss - jatins903@gmail.com

Thanks & Keep creating! ✌️

Jatin Sharma
Jatin Sharma

More by Jatin Sharma

View profile
    • Like