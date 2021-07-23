Dhruv Chauhan

Blood Bank Mobile App (iPhone) | Figma

Dhruv Chauhan
Dhruv Chauhan
  • Save
Blood Bank Mobile App (iPhone) | Figma figma mobile app design mobile app mobile app design graphics ui figma
Download color palette

Blood Bank Mobile App (iPhone) Slash Screen and Home Screen design using Figma.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
Dhruv Chauhan
Dhruv Chauhan

More by Dhruv Chauhan

View profile
    • Like