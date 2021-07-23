POS-terminal cashier

Trending designs to inspire you
I want to present the POS-terminal of the cashier. I had a task to develop a working space of the cashier. This is the Product Catalog window. There are product categories, subcategories, product card and the ability to immediately add the product to the check. The design is minimalist and nothing extra.