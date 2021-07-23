Crypto Universe

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A recent project done for a client based upon the beauty of blockchain technology and crypto currencies. The concept revolves around the universe of crypto and how people have started to explore this new reality where blockchain and crypto are an integral part of the future and reality.
For more, you can check out the following links. Thank you!
Instagram
Behance
LinkedIn
Twitter