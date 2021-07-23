Meet, Online Meeting Platform - Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello! This is my first exploration of a Landing Page. This is a website for an Online Meeting Platform like Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco Webex, and other platforms.
What do you think? Please give your feedback and comment. I hope you like it ✌
I also open for a new project, just reach me out at oktariania@gmail.com
And also connect with me on :
Website | Behance | Uplabs | Medium