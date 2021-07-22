Romantic Dates - a beautiful romantic script font

Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing a beautiful romantic script font called “Romantic Dates”, a special fonts for valentine and wedding events.
Come with open type feature with a lot of alternates and end swash, its help you to make great lettering.
Romantic Dates best uses for valentine, wedding, invitation, heading, cover, poster, logos, quotes, product packaging, header, merchandise, social media & greeting cards and many more.
This font is also support multi language.
In Zip Package :
– Romantic Dates otf
– Romantic Dates ttf
– Romantic Dates woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
