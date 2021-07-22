Event Booking Website UI

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys, just posted a second post for my portfolio in Dribbble.
Basically, this is an event booking website. What is "Double-E" means anyway? Double-E is stand for
Even Easter. By using the element of minimalist and simplicity, I make it more simple so visitor not confused by any other elements.
By the way, if you like this design, don't be shy to click the appreciate button.
Thank You :)