Samasta Packaging Design

Samasta Packaging Design logotype cosmetic skincare logo design logo identity logos brand design brand identity branding package design packaging design packaging mockups
Mockups and packaging design for Samasta.

Samasta is a high quality skincare product developed by an experienced dermatologist to restore and maintain a healthy skin barrier. Check out my Behance project to see all of the brand identity design. https://www.behance.net/gallery/123825741/Samasta-Brand-Design

I'm currently open to new project opportunities.

Let's connect with me on Instagram and Behance
Or
Contact me at sandihidayat0204@gmail.com
Visit my LogoGround

