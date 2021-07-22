Card Elements for Elementor Card Elements for Elementor is an effective and user-friendly way to showcase your team profiles, testimonials, WordPress posts in multiple ways, and unique card-style/design. It is a flexible and straightforward way to add new elements/widgets to Elementor Page Builder. Plus, it’s one of the best plugins for a WordPress website to attract more visitors. It’s effortless for beginners to manage website developers. Live Demo | Buy Now | Documentation Features of Card Elements for Elementor You can decorate your blog post in various styles. Showcase your customer reviews in attractive ways. Decorate your tour and travel packages differently. You can design your recipe card in minutes. Present your listing card in unique ways. Various profile card styles to show your profile in unique ways. Easy to show team profiles on any post or page. Best card styles to showcase your client’s reviews. Easily change the look of your card elements. We're active for any support and feature request. Please contact us at info@techeshta.com. Share the love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot :) --- Have a project to discuss? We're available for Remote, Full-time, Contract, Freelance projects! You can contact us at Upwork, Techeshta. Follow me on Uplabs | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram | Facebook | Behance | Dribbble