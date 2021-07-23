Trending designs to inspire you
Hello guys,
Today I show you an onboarding pop-up flow, the one I made for the interactive presentation platform, where I work as a full-time UX designer.
These animations were made with the idea of playfulness and cuteness in order for our new users to have a quick understanding of what they can do to kickstart building super cool slides.
Let me know what you think 😎
Hope you like it ❤️