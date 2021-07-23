Trang Tran

Trang Tran
Trang Tran
Onboarding pop-up audience presenter welcome onboarding cute hand interactive presentation motion graphics graphic design animation ui
Onboarding pop-up audience presenter welcome onboarding cute hand interactive presentation motion graphics graphic design animation ui
Onboarding pop-up audience presenter welcome onboarding cute hand interactive presentation motion graphics graphic design animation ui
Onboarding pop-up audience presenter welcome onboarding cute hand interactive presentation motion graphics graphic design animation ui
  1. Screen Recording 2021-07-22 at 20-35-10_1.mp4
  2. Frame 72.jpg
  3. 01.jpg
  4. 02.jpg
  5. 03.jpg

Hello guys,
Today I show you an onboarding pop-up flow, the one I made for the interactive presentation platform, where I work as a full-time UX designer.
These animations were made with the idea of playfulness and cuteness in order for our new users to have a quick understanding of what they can do to kickstart building super cool slides.
Let me know what you think 😎
Hope you like it ❤️

