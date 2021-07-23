Jason Schmitt

401(k) Enrollment Wizard Mobile

Jason Schmitt
Jason Schmitt
  • Save
401(k) Enrollment Wizard Mobile product design web design mobile admin investments account investing personal transaction retired retirement wizard flow ux ui fintech financial 401k graphic design design
Download color palette

Hey Y'all! 🙌

Here's a mobile layout for a 401(k) enrollment flow that isolates users' decision points to the most important elements.

What do you think? Would love to know your thoughts!

Lets Chat! jason@dreamten.com

Jason Schmitt
Jason Schmitt
Design at Dreamten. Dog Dad in Life.

More by Jason Schmitt

View profile
    • Like