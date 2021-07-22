Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Micah

Acilia

Micah
Micah
  • Save
Acilia fire tanktop locks dreds hair power super woman girl illustration digital design black sketch character hero
Download color palette

A character that I designed. She has black hair and brown eyes. Her power is that she can erupt bright flames from her fists and she has enhanced invulnerability (she can take a hit and then some).

Micah
Micah

More by Micah

View profile
    • Like