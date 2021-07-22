ADDINN HOME PAGE DESIGN

Trending designs to inspire you
avete!
presenting the redesign for the ADDINN company website which I have worked on for the past month.
I tried to make it look simple & modern.
please share your feedback about The user Experience & the User interface ( for the full experience check the link below)
if you like my visual design don't forget to like it and follow me for more interesting designs.
Thank you.
XD view link for the website : https://xd.adobe.com/view/90215089-fa19-4d24-b52f-6fd15ba6fd40-c572/
