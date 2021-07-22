Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Michael Taylor

San Antonio Armadillos MLB Expansion

Michael Taylor
Michael Taylor
San Antonio Armadillos MLB Expansion
Last MLB expansion concept I did on my ongoing series. Went with a team name I really love. Spurs colors + the Fiesta colors. Decided to give them a goofy mascot like the Orioles bird logo.

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Michael Taylor
Michael Taylor

