YUMM Granola

Logo Design Challenge Day 21
Challenge: Design a logo for a Granola Company called YUMM
Target Market: Hikers, Athletics, Outdoors, Nature Lovers
I loved that the name had 2 Ms, and immediately decided I was going to make 1 of them a mountain. I found this font that I fell in love with the M design. So, this is where I went with it. I felt like the name wasn't enough to really tell the story, so I added the word Granola and then added the tag line. I wanted it to come off as silly and whimsical, while conveying the message, "you are going to get hungry up there, and you won't find a McDonald's on that mountain".
I used Illustrator to create the design.
#LogoDesignChallenge #LogoDesign #DailyLogo #DailyLogoDesignChallenge #GraphicDesign