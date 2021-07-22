Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joey McIntosh

YUMM Granola

Joey McIntosh
Joey McIntosh
  • Save
YUMM Granola granola logo yumm logo daily logo challenge daily logo logo design daily logo design challenge
YUMM Granola granola logo yumm logo daily logo challenge daily logo logo design daily logo design challenge
YUMM Granola granola logo yumm logo daily logo challenge daily logo logo design daily logo design challenge
Download color palette
  1. YUMM-02.png
  2. DribbleUpload-02.png
  3. 20210722_144401.jpg

Logo Design Challenge Day 21
Challenge: Design a logo for a Granola Company called YUMM
Target Market: Hikers, Athletics, Outdoors, Nature Lovers

I loved that the name had 2 Ms, and immediately decided I was going to make 1 of them a mountain. I found this font that I fell in love with the M design. So, this is where I went with it. I felt like the name wasn't enough to really tell the story, so I added the word Granola and then added the tag line. I wanted it to come off as silly and whimsical, while conveying the message, "you are going to get hungry up there, and you won't find a McDonald's on that mountain".

I used Illustrator to create the design.

#LogoDesignChallenge #LogoDesign #DailyLogo #DailyLogoDesignChallenge #GraphicDesign

Joey McIntosh
Joey McIntosh
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joey McIntosh

View profile
    • Like