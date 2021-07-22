Farmer's Market Pattern Design

Trending designs to inspire you
I designed this pattern for a Spoonflower weekly challenge in 2012 and won! Amazing crafters and interior designers have since used this pattern to make baby shoes, rompers, quilts, tote bags, wallpaper their entryways, line kitchen cabinets, and so much more. I’ve loved seeing all the wonderful handmade projects super talented folks have shared with me over the years. It warms my heart to see the joy this colorful pattern creates.
Feeling inspired to make something too? The pattern is available to order in a wide array of fabrics from Spoonflower: https://www.spoonflower.com/en/fabric/2142579-farmers-market-by-chrissievh